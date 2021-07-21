Jones Selected as Savannah Tech’s Vice President for Student Affairs

Savannah Technical College recently selected Karen Jones as its Vice President for Student Affairs. She is responsible for providing and administering a comprehensive system of student support services at the college, including counseling, admission, orientation, testing, financial aid, job placement, special populations assistance, military outreach, graduation events and student activities.

“Karen’s diverse experience in Student Affairs, commitment to students, and progressive leadership experience make her uniquely prepared to lead the division as vice president,” said STC President Dr. Kathy S. Love.

Jones has more than 25 years of experience in student affairs roles. For the past 14 years, she has served in numerous roles including, associate vice president of enrollment management, director of financial aid, and director of admissions. Most recently, she was the associate vice president for student affairs at East Georgia State College. She has supervised undergraduate admissions, financial aid, records, testing, recruiting, military outreach, customer service, student life, counseling and disability service, and the African American Male Initiative.

She has a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Ashford University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Troy University, and Associate of Arts from East Georgia College in Psychology and Computer Information System. She began her postsecondary education and work experience at Swainsboro (now Southeastern) Technical College.

Savannah Technical College serves Coastal Georgia with quality, market driven technical education with campus locations in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Serving more than 10,000 credit and non-credit students annually, Savannah Tech offers nearly 150 different instructional programs in Aviation Technology, Business and Professional Services, Industrial Technology, and Health Sciences in addition to Adult Education classes, industry-specific training, and continuing education. The College serves as an economic and community development partner for the region, offering corporate and customized training and assessment programs for business and industry.