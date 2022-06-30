JOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTED PROSECUTORS

*UPDATED 6/28/22*

June 24, 2022

We are a group of elected prosecutors representing communities across every region of the country. Over the past few years, we have watched with increasing concern as the constitutional right to abortion has been threatened and eroded. Now, the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federally protected constitutional right to abortion first established five decades ago in Roe v. Wade — a right that three generations of Americans have come of age relying upon — means that abortions will immediately or soon be banned, and potentially criminalized, in at least half of our nation’s states.1 As elected prosecutors, ministers of justice, and leaders in our communities, we cannot stand by and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision.

Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.2

Prosecutors are entrusted with immense discretion. With this discretion comes the obligation to seek justice. And at the heart of the pursuit of justice is the furtherance of policies and practices that protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community.

Prosecutors make decisions every day about how to allocate limited resources and which cases to prosecute. Indeed, our communities have entrusted us to use our best judgment in deciding how and if to leverage the criminal legal system to further the safety and well-being of all, and we are ethically bound to pursue those interests in every case.

Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold. It will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the retraumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence.

Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions. Abortion bans will isolate people from the law enforcement, medical, and social resources they need. When individuals know that they or someone they love could be investigated and prosecuted for having an abortion, they are far less likely to call for help in the event of an emergency. Prosecutors, police, and our medical partners cannot do our jobs when many victims and witnesses of crime or other emergencies are unwilling to work with us for fear that their private medical decisions will be criminalized.

Our criminal legal system is already overburdened. As elected prosecutors, we have a responsibility to ensure that these limited resources are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes, rather than enforcing abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers, and erode trust in the justice system. Enforcing abortion bans would mean taking time, effort, and resources away from the prosecution of the most serious crimes — conduct that truly impacts public safety.

Abortion bans will also disproportionately harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, human trafficking, and domestic violence.3 Over the past several decades, law enforcement has rightly worked to adopt evidence-based, trauma-informed approaches that recognize that not all victims of such crimes are able or willing to immediately report, and that delays in reporting or a reticence to report are consistent with the experience of trauma.4 As prosecutors, we also know that the process of reporting can be retraumatizing for many survivors.5

We are horrified that some states have failed to carve out exceptions for victims of sexual violence and incest in their abortion restrictions; this is unconscionable. And, even where such exceptions do exist, abortion bans still threaten the autonomy, dignity, and safety of survivors, forcing them to choose between reporting their abuse or being connected to their abuser for life. Laws that revictimize and retraumatize victims go against our obligation as prosecutors to protect and seek justice on behalf of all members of our community, including those who are often the most vulnerable and least empowered. Our obligation to exercise our discretion wisely requires us to focus prosecutorial resources on the child molester or rapist, not on prosecuting the victim or the healthcare professionals who provide that victim with needed care and treatment.

Keeping communities safe inherently requires promoting trust and faith in the integrity of the rule of law.6 To best promote public safety, prosecutors must be perceived by their communities as trustworthy, legitimate, and fair — values that would be undermined by the enforcement of laws that criminalize deeply personal decisions, harm those most in need of our help, and force unnecessarily difficult and traumatizing decisions on many in our community.

As elected prosecutors, when we stand in court, we have the privilege and obligation to represent “the people.” All members of our communities are our clients – they elected us to represent them and we are bound to fight for them as we carry out our obligation to pursue justice. Our legislatures may decide to criminalize personal healthcare decisions, but we remain obligated to prosecute only those cases that serve the interests of justice and the people.

Criminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that.

Patsy Austin-Gatson

District Attorney, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Diana Becton

District Attorney, Contra Costa County, California

Wesley Bell

Prosecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri

Buta Biberaj

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia

Sherry Boston

District Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia

Chesa Boudin

District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California

Alvin Bragg

District Attorney, New York County (Manhattan), New York

Aisha Braveboy

State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland

Mary Carmack-Altwies

District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, New Mexico

Danny Carr

District Attorney, Jefferson County, Alabama

Christian Champagne

District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Colorado

John T. Chisholm

District Attorney, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

John Choi

County Attorney, Ramsey County, Minnesota

Dave Clegg

District Attorney, Ulster County, New York

Shameca Collins

District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Mississippi

Shalena Cook Jones

District Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia

David Cooke

District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, Georgia

John Creuzot

District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas

Satana Deberry

District Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia

Steve Descano

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia

Joshua R. Diamond

Acting Attorney General, Vermont

Michael Dougherty

District Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado

Matt Ellis

District Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon

Keith Ellison

Attorney General, Minnesota

Ramin Fatehi

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Norfolk, Virginia

Kimberly M. Foxx

State’s Attorney, Cook County (Chicago), Illinois

Glenn Funk

District Attorney, Nashville, Tennessee

José Garza

District Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas

George Gascón

District Attorney, Los Angeles County, California

Sarah F. George

State’s Attorney, Chittenden County (Burlington), Vermont

Joe Gonzales

District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas

Deborah Gonzalez

District Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit (Athens), Georgia

Eric Gonzalez

District Attorney, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York

Mark Gonzalez

District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas

Andrea Harrington

District Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Maura Healey

Attorney General, Massachusetts

John Hummel

District Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon

Natasha Irving

District Attorney, 6th Prosecutorial District, Maine

Kathleen Jennings

Attorney General, Delaware

Melinda Katz

District Attorney, Queens County, New York

Alexis King

District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, Colorado

Zach Klein

City Attorney, Columbus, Ohio

Lawrence S. Krasner

District Attorney, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

David Leyton

Prosecuting Attorney, Genesee County, Michigan

Rebecca Like

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kaua’i, Hawaii

Edward E. Manibusan

Attorney General, Northern Mariana Islands

Brian Mason

District Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado

Beth McCann

District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District (Denver), Colorado

Karen McDonald

Prosecuting Attorney, Oakland County, Michigan

Colette McEachin

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richmond, Virginia

Gordon McLaughlin

District Attorney, 8th Judicial District, Colorado

Ryan Mears

Prosecuting Attorney, Marion County (Indianapolis), Indiana

Brian Middleton

District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas

Stephanie Morales

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Portsmouth, Virginia

Michael W. Morrissey

District Attorney, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Marilyn J. Mosby

State’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland

Jamie Mosser

State’s Attorney, Kane County, Illinois

Dana Nessel

Attorney General, Michigan

Michael O’Malley

County Prosecutor, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Ohio

Nancy O’Malley

District Attorney, Alameda County, California

Jody Owens

District Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi

Alonzo Payne

District Attorney, 12th Judicial District (San Luis), Colorado

Joseph Platania

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia

Bryan Porter

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia

Dalia Racine

District Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia

Karl Racine

Attorney General, District of Columbia

Carrie Rasmussen

District Attorney, Hood River County, Oregon

Eric Rinehart

State’s Attorney, Lake County (Waukegan), Illinois

Mimi Rocah

District Attorney, Westchester County, New York

Jeff Rosen

District Attorney, Santa Clara County, California

Marian Ryan

District Attorney, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Dan Satterberg

Prosecuting Attorney, King County (Seattle), Washington

Eli Savit

Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), Michigan

Mike Schmidt

District Attorney, Multnomah County (Portland), Oregon

Carol Siemon

Prosecuting Attorney, Ingham County (Lansing), Michigan

Jack Stollsteimer

District Attorney, Delaware County, Pennsylvania

David Sullivan

District Attorney, Northwestern District, Massachusetts

Shannon Taylor

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County, Virginia

Raúl Torrez

District Attorney, Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), New Mexico

Suzanne Valdez

District Attorney, Douglas County (Lawrence), Kansas

Matthew Van Houten

District Attorney, Tompkins County (Ithaca), New York

Andrew Warren

State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit (Tampa), Florida

Phil Weiser

Attorney General, Colorado

Matthew J. Wiese

Prosecuting Attorney, Marquette County, Michigan

Jared Williams

District Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit, Georgia

Jason Williams

District Attorney, Orleans Parish, Louisiana

Todd Williams

District Attorney, Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina

1 Guttmacher Institute, “26 States Are Certain or Likely to Ban Abortion Without Roe: Here’s Which Ones and Why,” October 28, 2021 guttmacher.org/article/2021/10/26-states-are-certain-or-likely-ban-abortion-without-roe-heres-which-ones-and-why.

2 We use abortion to refer to a personal choice made by a pregnant person to terminate a pregnancy. We will continue to consider the prosecution of individuals who violate the autonomy of a pregnant person by carrying out a forced abortion, or who perform an abortion negligently or with the intent to cause harm to the pregnant person.

3 Starre Vartan, “The Lifelong Consequences of Rape,” Pacific Standard, Jun. 14, 2017, available at

psmag.com/social-justice/lifelong-consequences-rape-96056.

4 Robert Muller, “Rape Victims’ Reactions Misunderstood by Law Enforcement,” Psychology Today, Jan. 11, 2019, available at www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/talking-about-trauma/201801/rape-victims-reactions-misunderstood-law-enforcement.

5 Office on Violence Against Women, “The Importance of Understanding Trauma-Informed Care and Self-Care for Victim Service Providers,” U.S. Department of Justice, July 30, 2014, available at

www.justice.gov/archives/ovw/blog/importance-understanding-trauma-informed-care-and-self-care-victim-service-providers.

6 Yucel Ors, “6 Essential Tenets for Effective Community Policing,” National League of Cities, March 21, 2016, available at nlcors.wordpress.com/2016/10/06/6-essential-tenets-for-effective-community-policing/.