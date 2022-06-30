JOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTED PROSECUTORS

*UPDATED 6/28/22*
We are a group of elected prosecutors representing communities across every region of the country. Over the past few years, we have watched with increasing concern as the constitutional right to abortion has been threatened and eroded. Now, the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federally protected constitutional right to abortion first established five decades ago in Roe v. Wade — a right that three generations of Americans have come of age relying upon — means that abortions will immediately or soon be banned, and potentially criminalized, in at least half of our nation’s states.1 As elected prosecutors, ministers of justice, and leaders in our communities, we cannot stand by and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision.
Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.2
Prosecutors are entrusted with immense discretion. With this discretion comes the obligation to seek justice. And at the heart of the pursuit of justice is the furtherance of policies and practices that protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community.
Prosecutors make decisions every day about how to allocate limited resources and which cases to prosecute. Indeed, our communities have entrusted us to use our best judgment in deciding how and if to leverage the criminal legal system to further the safety and well-being of all, and we are ethically bound to pursue those interests in every case.
Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold. It will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the retraumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence.
Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions. Abortion bans will isolate people from the law enforcement, medical, and social resources they need. When individuals know that they or someone they love could be investigated and prosecuted for having an abortion, they are far less likely to call for help in the event of an emergency. Prosecutors, police, and our medical partners cannot do our jobs when many victims and witnesses of crime or other emergencies are unwilling to work with us for fear that their private medical decisions will be criminalized.
Our criminal legal system is already overburdened. As elected prosecutors, we have a responsibility to ensure that these limited resources are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes, rather than enforcing abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers, and erode trust in the justice system. Enforcing abortion bans would mean taking time, effort, and resources away from the prosecution of the most serious crimes — conduct that truly impacts public safety.
Abortion bans will also disproportionately harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, human trafficking, and domestic violence.3 Over the past several decades, law enforcement has rightly worked to adopt evidence-based, trauma-informed approaches that recognize that not all victims of such crimes are able or willing to immediately report, and that delays in reporting or a reticence to report are consistent with the experience of trauma.4 As prosecutors, we also know that the process of reporting can be retraumatizing for many survivors.5
We are horrified that some states have failed to carve out exceptions for victims of sexual violence and incest in their abortion restrictions; this is unconscionable. And, even where such exceptions do exist, abortion bans still threaten the autonomy, dignity, and safety of survivors, forcing them to choose between reporting their abuse or being connected to their abuser for life. Laws that revictimize and retraumatize victims go against our obligation as prosecutors to protect and seek justice on behalf of all members of our community, including those who are often the most vulnerable and least empowered. Our obligation to exercise our discretion wisely requires us to focus prosecutorial resources on the child molester or rapist, not on prosecuting the victim or the healthcare professionals who provide that victim with needed care and treatment.
Keeping communities safe inherently requires promoting trust and faith in the integrity of the rule of law.6 To best promote public safety, prosecutors must be perceived by their communities as trustworthy, legitimate, and fair — values that would be undermined by the enforcement of laws that criminalize deeply personal decisions, harm those most in need of our help, and force unnecessarily difficult and traumatizing decisions on many in our community.
As elected prosecutors, when we stand in court, we have the privilege and obligation to represent “the people.” All members of our communities are our clients – they elected us to represent them and we are bound to fight for them as we carry out our obligation to pursue justice. Our legislatures may decide to criminalize personal healthcare decisions, but we remain obligated to prosecute only those cases that serve the interests of justice and the people.
Criminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that.
Respectfully,
Patsy Austin-Gatson
District Attorney, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Georgia
Diana Becton
District Attorney, Contra Costa County, California
Wesley Bell
Prosecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri
Buta Biberaj
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia
Sherry Boston
District Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia
Chesa Boudin
District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California
Alvin Bragg
District Attorney, New York County (Manhattan), New York
Aisha Braveboy
State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland
Mary Carmack-Altwies
District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, New Mexico
Danny Carr
District Attorney, Jefferson County, Alabama
Christian Champagne
District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Colorado
John T. Chisholm
District Attorney, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
John Choi
County Attorney, Ramsey County, Minnesota
Dave Clegg
District Attorney, Ulster County, New York
Shameca Collins
District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Mississippi
Shalena Cook Jones
District Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia
David Cooke
District Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, Georgia
John Creuzot
District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas
Satana Deberry
District Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina
Parisa Dehghani-Tafti
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia
Steve Descano
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia
Joshua R. Diamond
Acting Attorney General, Vermont
Michael Dougherty
District Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado
Matt Ellis
District Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon
Keith Ellison
Attorney General, Minnesota
Ramin Fatehi
Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Norfolk, Virginia
Kimberly M. Foxx
State’s Attorney, Cook County (Chicago), Illinois
Glenn Funk
District Attorney, Nashville, Tennessee
José Garza
District Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas
George Gascón
District Attorney, Los Angeles County, California
Sarah F. George
State’s Attorney, Chittenden County (Burlington), Vermont
Joe Gonzales
District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas
Deborah Gonzalez
District Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit (Athens), Georgia
Eric Gonzalez
District Attorney, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York
Mark Gonzalez
District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas
Andrea Harrington
District Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts
Maura Healey
Attorney General, Massachusetts
John Hummel
District Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon
Natasha Irving
District Attorney, 6th Prosecutorial District, Maine
Kathleen Jennings
Attorney General, Delaware
Melinda Katz
District Attorney, Queens County, New York
Alexis King
District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, Colorado
Zach Klein
City Attorney, Columbus, Ohio
Lawrence S. Krasner
District Attorney, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
David Leyton
Prosecuting Attorney, Genesee County, Michigan
Rebecca Like
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kaua’i, Hawaii
Edward E. Manibusan
Attorney General, Northern Mariana Islands
Brian Mason
District Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado
Beth McCann
District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District (Denver), Colorado
Karen McDonald
Prosecuting Attorney, Oakland County, Michigan
Colette McEachin
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richmond, Virginia
Gordon McLaughlin
District Attorney, 8th Judicial District, Colorado
Ryan Mears
Prosecuting Attorney, Marion County (Indianapolis), Indiana
Brian Middleton
District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas
Stephanie Morales
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Portsmouth, Virginia
Michael W. Morrissey
District Attorney, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
Marilyn J. Mosby
State’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland
Jamie Mosser
State’s Attorney, Kane County, Illinois
Dana Nessel
Attorney General, Michigan
Michael O’Malley
County Prosecutor, Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Ohio
Nancy O’Malley
District Attorney, Alameda County, California
Jody Owens
District Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi
Alonzo Payne
District Attorney, 12th Judicial District (San Luis), Colorado
Joseph Platania
Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia
Bryan Porter
Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia
Dalia Racine
District Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia
Karl Racine
Attorney General, District of Columbia
Carrie Rasmussen
District Attorney, Hood River County, Oregon
Eric Rinehart
State’s Attorney, Lake County (Waukegan), Illinois
Mimi Rocah
District Attorney, Westchester County, New York
Jeff Rosen
District Attorney, Santa Clara County, California
Marian Ryan
District Attorney, Middlesex County, Massachusetts
Dan Satterberg
Prosecuting Attorney, King County (Seattle), Washington
Eli Savit
Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), Michigan
Mike Schmidt
District Attorney, Multnomah County (Portland), Oregon
Carol Siemon
Prosecuting Attorney, Ingham County (Lansing), Michigan
Jack Stollsteimer
District Attorney, Delaware County, Pennsylvania
David Sullivan
District Attorney, Northwestern District, Massachusetts
Shannon Taylor
Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County, Virginia
Raúl Torrez
District Attorney, Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), New Mexico
Suzanne Valdez
District Attorney, Douglas County (Lawrence), Kansas
Matthew Van Houten
District Attorney, Tompkins County (Ithaca), New York
Andrew Warren
State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit (Tampa), Florida
Phil Weiser
Attorney General, Colorado
Matthew J. Wiese
Prosecuting Attorney, Marquette County, Michigan
Jared Williams
District Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit, Georgia
Jason Williams
District Attorney, Orleans Parish, Louisiana
Todd Williams
District Attorney, Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina
**Additional elected prosecutors interested in joining the statement should contact FJP Executive Director Miriam Krinsky at mkrinsky@fairandjustprosecution.org to be added.
