Join Block By Block

By Savannah Tribune | on September 22, 2021

Calling all creative and curious high schoolers in Savannah! Block by Block is recruiting young people for a 10-month program of creative storytelling, performance, and community connection.

Block by Block writers leave the four walls of the typical institutionalized learning environment to conduct street-level participatory action research on a particular neighborhood or culture. Through this process, participants discover Savannah’s past and unfolding stories, find their own stories’ place in Savannah and society at large, and use their creative writing to speak out on critical issues facing their families and communities.

If you’re a high school student in Savannah with something to say, sign up for Block by Block at deepcenter.org/join

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

A-Phi-A Philanthropy Day
EmployAbility Welcomes Two New Members To Board Of Directors
Paul Anderson Youth Home To Honor Graduates Across the Country In Conjunction With The Faith-Based Organization’s 60th Anniversary Celebration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.