Join Block By Block

Calling all creative and curious high schoolers in Savannah! Block by Block is recruiting young people for a 10-month program of creative storytelling, performance, and community connection.

Block by Block writers leave the four walls of the typical institutionalized learning environment to conduct street-level participatory action research on a particular neighborhood or culture. Through this process, participants discover Savannah’s past and unfolding stories, find their own stories’ place in Savannah and society at large, and use their creative writing to speak out on critical issues facing their families and communities.

If you’re a high school student in Savannah with something to say, sign up for Block by Block at deepcenter.org/join