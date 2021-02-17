St. Joseph’s/Candler’s St. Mary’s Community Center is hosting a job fair/hiring event with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Available positions include Head Custodian, Custodial Worker, Bus Driver, Bus Monitor, Mechanic, and School Resource Officer.

The hiring event is Wednesday, February 24, from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Community Center. The center is located at 812 W. 36 Street in Savannah. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and masks are required to enter event. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and come dressed to impress. For more information, call 912-447-0578. Online applications can be made at www.sccpss.com.