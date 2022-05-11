Job Corps Launches Recruitment Drive In Georgia

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Georgia, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries. “This is a great opportunity for young Georgians who are trying to leverage a strong job market,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres. “We are a gateway to skills, credentials and opportunity. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students.”

There are two Job Corps campuses in Georgia: Brunswick (brunswick. jobcorps.gov/) and Turner (in Albany – https:// turner.jobcorps.gov/). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Machine Repair, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, Renewable Resources and Energy, and Transportation.

Job Corps is free for ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides handson career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance. Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

The recruitment drive in Georgia is part of a national effort to restore Job Corps campuses to full capacity after pandemic safety measures had restricted enrollments, due to the residential aspects of the program. Job Corps has restored pre-pandemic admission standards nationwide For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800- 733-JOBS (5627).