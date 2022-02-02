Jess Lill Promoted To Managing Attorney of The Manely Firm P.C.’s Savannah Office

The Manely Firm P.C. is proud to announce that Attorney Jess Lill has been promoted to lead the powerhouse Savannah Office team as the Managing Attorney. The Firm proudly practices family law throughout the state of Georgia and has the unique expertise of handling international family law cases all over the world. The Manely Firm also has attorneys that specialize in estate planning and probate needs. The Firm has offices located in Atlanta, Forsyth, Marietta, Lawrenceville and Savannah, now with twelve attorneys fluent in a combined ten languages to serve clients.

Ms. Lill has been with the Firm since 2017, serving as an Associate Attorney, having previously held positions as a Client Care Coordinator and Law Clerk. As a Law Clerk, her research and drafting of documents made her an integral part of the firm’s appellate successes! She is a proud graduate of Mercer University School of Law and received her undergraduate B.S. in Psychology and B.A. in Philosophy from Oglethorpe University. Ms. Lill is active in her community and volunteers regularly as a hospital advocate for Coastal Empire’s Rape Crisis Center and Georgia State Bar’s High School Mock Trial Competition. She was also proudly named the “Most Domestic Cases Settled in 2019” by the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire.

Ms. Lill has a focus on International and Domestic Family Law and excels in crafting complex legal strategies. We are thrilled to have her serving as Managing Attorney for the Savannah Office and look forward to great things under Ms. Lill’s leadership. To read her full bio, please visit the Firm’s website at www.allfamilylaw.com or click here: www.allfamilylaw.com/attorney/ jess-a-lill/