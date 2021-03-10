Jenkins High Staff Raise Soap Donations for Ronald McDonald House

Teachers and staff of H.V. Jenkins High School recently worked together to donate over five months’ worth of laundry detergent to the local Ronald McDonald House. The donation drive was organized by two teachers in the building who turned it into a spirited competition to fill what had been identified as a top need at RMH.

Dubbed “Super- Bowl 2.0,” the competition had each department and office organized into teams named after an NFL franchise. Held over a period of two weeks, teams competed to see who could bring in the most laundry detergent for donation to the Ronald

McDonald House. The winner was decided by the team who donated the most by ounces. In the end, the school raised over 9,600 ounces of laundry detergent which will wash over 6,000 loads of laundry for the guests and staff of the Ronald McDonald House.