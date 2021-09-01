JE Dunn Promotes Marques Lowe To Regional Safety Director

JE Dunn Construction has announced the promotion of Marques Lowe to the role of regional safety director for the company’s East Region that includes offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Raleigh, Savannah and Tampa.

Lowe joined JE Dunn in 2020, serving as safety manager for its Carolinas division, overseeing the development, management, and implementation of all safety programs that ensure the company’s regulatory, local and governmental compliances.

With him he brought 24 years of continuous construction safety experience, having worked for multiple years, domestically and internationally, on heavy commercial and industrial projects. Over his career, has also worked across multiple business lines of construction such as energy and chemicals, mines and metals, power, renewable energy, oil and gas and life sciences.

In his new role, Lowe will provide overall direction and leadership on safety and health matters for the region in support of JE Dunn’s national safety goals and strategy. This position will also be responsible for implementing safety programs and methods within the region, providing statistical reports and leading safety training activities.

A native of North Carolina, Lowe was born in Raleigh and raised in Holly Springs. He and his wife and six children now call Atlanta home. Outside of JE Dunn, Lowe enjoys outdoor wood and masonry projects and traveling. To date, he and his family have visited 26 countries so far.