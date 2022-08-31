Jared Morgan Joins Stonestreet Properties Commercial Sales Team

By Savannah Tribune | on August 31, 2022

Jared Morgan, Realtor
Jared Morgan, Realtor

Stonestreet Properties is pleased to announce Jared Morgan has joined their commercial real estate team. After attending East Carolina University, Jared’s career began in Alaska where he worked for AT&T for many years. He also traveled around the country filming and editing various sport fishing documentaries for a national fishing brand. After departing Alaska, he arrived in Savannah where he resides with his wife of 10 years and 7-year-old daughter. Jared is an avid fisherman and hunter. “I’m blessed to have an opportunity to do commercial real estate in Savannah. In a short period of time, I’ve been able to acquire an extensive knowledge of the Savannah Market. My goal is to be able to take what I’ve learned and contribute to the success of my community”.

If you have any real estate needs, feel free to contact Jared Morgan at jmorgan@stonestreetre.com

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Bethesda Academy Receives $10,000 Grant to Study Historic Campus Grounds and History, Linking Past to Present
Jared Morgan Joins Stonestreet Properties Commercial Sales Team
Commissioner Helen L. Stone Appointed as Chair of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Health Steering Committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.