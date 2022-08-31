Jared Morgan Joins Stonestreet Properties Commercial Sales Team

Stonestreet Properties is pleased to announce Jared Morgan has joined their commercial real estate team. After attending East Carolina University, Jared’s career began in Alaska where he worked for AT&T for many years. He also traveled around the country filming and editing various sport fishing documentaries for a national fishing brand. After departing Alaska, he arrived in Savannah where he resides with his wife of 10 years and 7-year-old daughter. Jared is an avid fisherman and hunter. “I’m blessed to have an opportunity to do commercial real estate in Savannah. In a short period of time, I’ve been able to acquire an extensive knowledge of the Savannah Market. My goal is to be able to take what I’ve learned and contribute to the success of my community”.

If you have any real estate needs, feel free to contact Jared Morgan at jmorgan@stonestreetre.com