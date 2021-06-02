James Participated In The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission presented an Economic Empowerment Day on June 1 as part of the centennial commemoration events. Robert E. James, II, Chairman of the National Bankers Association and Director of Strategic Initiatives at Carver State Bank of Savannah, traveled to Tulsa and participated as a panelist for the “Black Wall Street” learning and engagement track. He was among speakers who included James Andrus (CalPERS); Monica Bertran (Bloomberg); Michael Bowman (Capital Group); Gilbert Garcia (Garcia Hamilton, SEC Advisory Council); Carla Harris (Morgan Stanley); William Jasien (National Association of Counties); Michelle Miller (CBS News); Jasmin Richards (Cambridge Associates); Tim Ryan (PwC); Michelle Gadsden Williams (BlackRock); David Thomas (Morehouse College); and Miguel Thames (TIG Advisory).

In addition to the General Session speakers which included Congressman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, other learning and engagement Tracks included speakers who addressed the “Black Commerce Street,” and the “Black Wealth Street.”

The goal of the Economic Empowerment Day was to create a collective focal point for the national conversation on the Racial Wealth Gap and the Inequality in Access to Capital.

With a focus on addressing the disparities for Black business owners, investors, and individuals, the conference was the premier event for Black economic empowerment, taking lessons from the past and accelerating the path forward towards economic justice for all.

The Economic Empowerment Day was hosted by Eric Stevenson, President, Nationwide Retirement Solutions; Hill Harper, Founder/CEO, TheBlackWallStreet.com, Award-winning Actor, Best-selling Author & Philanthropist; and Ron Parker President & CEO, National Association of Securities Professionals.

With such a high demand, in-person registration quickly closed. However, registration was available for virtual attendance via livestream, including a 90- day virtual access.