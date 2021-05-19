James J. Holmes Field House Dedication Ceremony Held

Last Thursday, Chatham County hosted a dedication ceremony for the James J. Holmes Field House at Memorial Stadium. The event was attended by family and friends of Coach James J. Holmes. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester A. Ellis opened the ceremony with an invocation by Holmes’ niece followed by the pledge of allegiance. The Chairman recognized the guest and gave remarks. Remarks were also made by Mr. Bernus Holmes (nephew) and Yvonne Holmes (wife).

Assistant County Manager Micheal Kaigler gave remarks before the unveiling. Holmes’ grandson, Jordan unveiled the portrait that will be installed in the Field House and Yvonne Holmes and Bernus Holmes unveiled the new name of the Field House – “James J. Holmes Field House” at Memorial Stadium.

James Holmes was a native Savannahian and a graduate of A.E. Beach High School and Benedict College in South Carolina, who was a faithful, dedicated member of St. Benedict the Moor Church where he and his wife, Yvonne, served on the Parish Council, the Ministry of Healing and Praise Team and the Youth Advisory Team. Affectionately called “Coach Holmes”, he started his legacy of youth development and sports on the playgrounds of Crawford Square and was known as a basketball player on a team called “The Jets.” He was selected to join staff of Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, an organization that became near and dear to his heart.

In 2005, he started his service as Commissioner of the 2nd District, a position he held until his passing on August 17, 2020. During his tenure, Commissioner Holmes played a vital role in the successful completion of many Chatham County capital improvement and SPLOST-funded projects, such as Memorial Stadium, Mother Mathilda Beasley Park improvements, and the development of Chatham County Recreation Master Plan, to name a few.

On December 18, 2020, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to fittingly rename the field house at Memorial Stadium to the James J. Holmes Field House in his honor.