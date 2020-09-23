Jack and Jill of America Inc., Elects Jackson As Teen Vice President

Johnathan E. Jackson was elected as Teen Vice President of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated. He has been a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. for the past 9 years. Johnathan served on the 2020 Regional Nominating Committee during the recent Teen Conference. Johnathan is a senior at Savannah Country Day School and a member of the Student Diversity Club, Engineering Club and the youngest life member of the NAACP. He is also an active member of the young democrats. He is a three year varsity letter man for the Hornets football team and a member of Region Championship team. He is also a three year letterman for the Savannah Country Day School Track team, where he received the coach’s award and served as Team Captain for the 2020 season. Johnathan aspires to be a Biomedical Engineer. Johnathan enjoys fishing, traveling, video games and spending time with his family. He is the youngest brother of Jack and Jill Alumni Charity, Lester and Leah. He is the youngest son to State Senator Dr. Lester G. Jackson, III and Dr. Lorna C. Jackson.