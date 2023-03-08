Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Celebrated 85th Founders’ Day

Washington, DC was the scene the weekend of January 27th where Mothers, Teens, Children and Fathers from Jack and Jill Chapters throughout the country, along with National and Regional officers, past and present, gathered under the theme “ And Tell Them We Are Still Rising,” to commemorate the 85TH Anniversary of Jack and jill of America, Inc., which was founded in Philadelphia, PA, on January 24, 1938. Under the leadership of 27th National President Kornisha McGill Brown, those in attendance participated in a full weekend of events that paid tribute to founding members Marion Stubbs Thomas and Louis Truitt Dench, friends in the Philadelphia, PA, community who had the vision to establish an organization of Mothers to focus on the social, cultural, educational and servant leadership development of their children during a time when equal access to oppor- tunities were not available to African Americans. From that first meeting in the home of Marion Stubbs Thomas in 1938 with 21 mothers present, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. now boasts over 262 chapters composed of a membership of more than 12,000 members throughout the USA.

Weekend activities included tours of the Jack and Jill National Headquarters and historic landmarks in Washington, DC, such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Frederick Douglass home, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. “1938 Revisited” was the theme for the opening night event where the attire was Furs, Flats and Hats from the 1930’s era. The Founders’ Day Celebration Brunch on Saturday was the major highlight of the weekend, where we were graced with the presence of honored guests Marion “Patsy” Fleming and Doug Fleming, the daughter and grandson of Founder Marion Stubbs Thomas, as well as several family members of Co-Founder Louise Truitt Dench. Also in attendance was Jack and Jill Mom Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders, the first Black female in NFL History to hold the position.

During the brunch, substantial monetary contributions were presented to the Jack and Jill of America Foundation for it’s Jack and Jill College GAP (Graduation Assistance Program) fund that assists students at HBCU’s who need that extra financial lift to ensure graduation (SSU is a participating HBCU); as well as to the March of Dimes and UNICEF. The weekend culminated with worship service at Historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church where another contribution was made to the Reverend William H. Lamar IV, Senior Pastor, to assist with the church’s community development projects.

Dorothy Bell Wright was the 1st National President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Kornisha McGee Brown of the Columbus, GA Chapter is currently serving as the 27th National President. Nine of ten living Past National Presidents of the organization were in attendance for the weekend celebration, and Shirley Barber James, the 15th National President, now the elder of this elite group of leaders, was there accompanied by her husband and J & J Father, Robert E. James.