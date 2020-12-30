J.C. Lewis Primary Announces Rena M. Douse As New CEO

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center and its board of directors are pleased to announce Dr. Rena M. Douse has accepted the position of CEO. In her new role, Dr. Douse will provide detailed oversight, strategy, and vision for the nonprofit organization’s future growth and successful execution of its founding mission to provide affordable health care services to individuals in the Savannah community.

Dr. Douse who will assume her new role on January 1, 2021; currently serves Chief Operations Officer for J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center. As Chief Operations Officer Dr. Douse has provided oversight of the day to day operations. Dr. Douse’s background in policy development, policy improvement, procedure development, the expansion of services, corporate compliance, Risk Management, and Quality assurance has been very instrumental in the health centers growth and operation. While evaluating and overseeing program outcomes and practices, Dr. Douse also functioned as the Health Center’s information technology manager, serving as the administrator for the agency’s Practice Management and Electronic Medical Records systems.

“We are confident that Dr. Douse will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to our organization,” said J.C. Lewis Board Chair Laura N. Wiggins. “She brings a wealth of community health center knowledge and experience to this position along with a proven track record of success.”

Dr. Rena M. Douse earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Troy University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Armstrong Atlantic State University (now Georgia Southern University).

Dr. Douse and her husband, Marlon Douse, are the proud parents of 4 young men. Dr. Douse and her family reside in Savannah, Georgia.