J.C. Lewis Has Acquired Fairway Lincoln Mazda

J.C. Lewis Motor Company Inc., parent company of J.C. Lewis Ford, Georgia’s oldest continually owned and operated automotive dealer, announced that it has acquired Fairway Lincoln and Mazda.

J.C. Lewis has proudly served the Savannah community since 1912, with additional locations in Statesboro and Hinesville. J.C. Lewis will operate the new J.C. Lewis Lincoln and J.C. Lewis Mazda locations out of the same location that Fairway called home, down the street from J.C. Lewis Ford on Abercorn Street. J.C. Lewis has previous experience with both manufacturers, respectively, as J.C. Lewis owned the Lincoln franchise in the ’60s through 1980, as well as the Mazda franchise up until the mid-’90s. The same transparency and service that you have come to expect from J.C. Lewis Ford will now be available at J.C. Lewis Mazda and J.C. Lewis Lincoln.

“We are excited to be back in the Lincoln and Mazda business. As consumer trends and technologies evolve, our commitment to reliability and service to our community remain.” Walter Lewis, President of J.C. Lewis Motor Co. Inc.

J.C. Lewis will continue to focus on providing their customers with simple and easy-to-use methods to locate and purchase the vehicle of their choice, with plans to launch a new ‘all-in-one’ website currently in the works. Athome delivery is always an option from your personal sales professional. J.C. Lewis is committed to the highest degree of safety and service in their Ford, and new Mazda and Lincoln service departments.

The addition of Mazda and Lincoln to the J.C. Lewis product offerings brings impressive model line-ups, including several SUVs awarded the coveted ‘top safety pick’ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Mazda 3 was awarded the World Car Design of the Year, and the buzz-worthy new CX- 30 Crossover has received many accolades. The Mazda model lineup will provide J.C. Lewis customers expanded selection, including fuel efficiency and financing options through Mazda Financial. Lincoln’s refreshed model line-up includes the luxurious all-new Aviator and world-class Navigator, offering flexibility to J.C. Lewis customers in the large SUV market. Paired with Lincoln’s commitment to effortless ownership and their Service Valet, the “Lincoln Way” offers luxury customers an expanded level of service and convenience. With the two new lineups, J.C. Lewis now offers over 13 models of new SUVs for customers to choose from, located conveniently on Abercorn.

J.C. Lewis Mazda is proud to support Mazda USA in currently offering free oil changes for healthcare professionals across the United States, now through June 1. Eligible health care providers can contact J.C. Lewis Mazda to make your service appointment. J.C. Lewis Ford recently provided complimentary oil changes via its Mobile Service Unit as a gesture of gratitude to those on the front lines. View their message of gratitude inspired by their visit www.jclewisserves.com.