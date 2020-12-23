“It’s Time to Vote” Rally For Ossoff & Warnock Held In Savannah

Hundreds gathered last Saturday at the Garden City Stadium for the “It’s Time to Vote” rally. Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff was joined by fellow U.S. Senate nominee, Savannah native, and Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church Reverend Raphael for the rally. Both candidates are on the Democratic ticket for two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia and are challenging incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Ossoff and Warnock are travelling the state laying out their agenda for Health, Jobs, and Justice as Georgians early vote.

The rally featured Grammy award-winning actor and musical guest Common. Mayor Van Johnson and State Senator Lester Jackson inspired the attendees to get out and vote. The event also urged Georgians to cast their ballots during the early in-person vote period, which is open now through December 31.