“It’s a Runoff Election”

In a runoff election, the candidate with the greatest number of votes wins outright in the first round if he/she obtains more than a predefined fraction of the votes (called the threshold for the first-round victory). If no candidate wins in the first round, then a second round is held between the two candidates with the most first-round votes. The winner of that round wins the election.

A runoff election is most common in primary elections, where voters are choosing the candidates to run on the ballot for a particular political party.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Chatham County voters will return to vote in-person in the Democratic Primary Runoff. Chatham County Democrats will choose their candidates for the November 2020 General Election by voting on August 11, 2020.

In two of the runoff races, the winner will represent his/her constituents because there is no Republican opposition. In the Georgia House Seat 163 runoff election, the winner will represent that district. In the 5th Commission District runoff election, the winner will represent that district. For US Representative District 1, Coroner and 2nd District Commissioner, the winners will go on to the November General election facing Republicans.

Voters have been given opportunities to vote in this runoff election. Absentee Voting and Early/Advance Voting. Since we are in the midst of a pandemic, voters should have taken advantage of these opportunities.

In February, the Knight Foundation—a First Amendment-focused nonprofit foundation—issued a report on its comprehensive study of people who choose not to vote, based on a survey of 12,000 “chronic non-voters” across 10 states. Non-voters span the categories of gender, race, political ideology, income, and education (although they are “significantly less likely to have graduated from college than their active voter counterparts”). Some 38 percent of the respondents said they stayed home from the polls because they believe that their votes don’t matter or that “the system is rigged.” Non-voters are also unimpressed and uninspired by the candidates for office. One female non-voter stated, “I hate the thought of voting for the lesser of two evils. That just turns my stomach.” Another said, “The times that I’ve spent to get a little bit more educated, all the options suck. I don’t feel like one is great so I’m not going to vote at all.”

As a Chatham County voter, all I’m saying is this, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.” This will never be said about me. I voted and I am encouraging each of you to vote also! This runoff is a prelude to the General Election.