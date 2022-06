The officers and members of Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. invite you to celebrate our 84th Chapter Anniversary “Vert en Blanc” Gala with us. (ALL WHITE AFFAIR)

This event will take place at 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, August

20, 2022 at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum located at 460 Martin Luther King Blvd. Savannah, GA

Ticket donations are $75.00 per person. To secure your tickets, please go to www.iota-nu-org to purchase.