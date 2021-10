Introducing The 2021 Savannah State Homecoming Court!

The Coronation of Miss and Mister Savannah State University was held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the Tiger Arena. After a year’s hiatus for festivities and football at Savannah State, Ottoria Foreman (Miss SSU) and Christian Hill (Mister SSU) were crowned in the ceremony that was live-streamed on Savannah State’s website. 2021 Savannah State Homecoming Court:

• Ottoria Foreman, Miss Savannah State University 2020-2021 (84th Miss Savannah State University); Hometown: Macon, Georgia; Major: Social Work. Activities: Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

• Eriyanna Barret, Miss Senior; Hometown: Claxton, Georgia; Major: Biology (Pre-Med). Activities: Collegiate Chapter of the NAACP; Active Minds, Inc.; American Medical Student Association; Sisters Striving for Excellence, Inc. • Quaniah Morgan, Miss Junior; Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Major: Global Logistics and International Business. Activities: The Orange Project; Sisters Striving for Excellence, Inc.; Tiger Ambassadors.

• Trinity McIver, Miss Sophomore; Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Major: Performing Arts. Activities: Players by the Sea; Timeless Fashion Modeling Management; National Society of Leadership and Success.

• Alaun Mays, Miss Freshman; Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana; Major: Political Science. Activities: Freshman Academy.

• Christian Hill, Mister Savannah State University, 2020-2021 (6th Mister Savannah State University); Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida; Major: Journalism and Mass Communications (Public Relations & Advertising). Activities: SSU Collegiate Chapter of 100 Black Men, Inc.; Timeless Fashion Model Management; Residence Hall Association.

• Almario Duehart, Mister Senior; Hometown: Macon, Georgia; Major: Political Science. Activities: Campus Activities Board; SSU Collegiate Chapter of 100 Black Men, Inc.; Wesleyan Gospel Choir. • Jamari Rice, Mister Junior; Hometown: Hampton, Virginia; Major: Business Management. Activities: SSU Collegiate Chapter of 100 Black Men, Inc.; SSU Collegiate Chapter of the NAACP; Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity, Inc. • Alexander Richardson, Jr., Mister Sophomore; Hometown: Riverdale, Georgia; Major: Journalism and Mass Communications. Activities: National Society of Leadership and Success; The Orange Project; Freshman Academy; Golden Key International Honor Society; BROS Mentoring Program.

• Michael Taylor, Mister Freshman; Hometown: Perry, Georgia; Major: Political Science. Activities: JROTC, Band Program, SGA – Junior Class President (Perry High School); National Honors Society; Beta Club.

For the rest of the schedule for Homecoming Week ending Sunday, October 17th, please visit https:// bit.ly/3FE5dX8. Please note masks are encouraged while inside campus facilities and COVID protocols are in place for all events.