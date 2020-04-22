International Paper Awards Two Grants to Support The Salvation Army Of Savannah

The Salvation Army (TSA) of Savannah has received two International Paper Foundation grants totaling $10,000, from the company’s Savannah and Port Wentworth mills to assist those who are most in need in our community. Part of this funding will support TSA’s nightly meal service which welcomes anybody who needs a meal to collect the prepared food from its Center of Hope location at 3100 Montgomery Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every day.

These grants will not only help TSA provide much needed assistance during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic but will also help in the development of a range of programs. Many services offered by this local non-profit organization will need to be expanded as our community emerges from the critical stage of the current crisis. TSA has proudly served the Savannah and surrounding communities for the past 120 years and is planning to be here for at least another 120 years meeting our community’s needs!

TSA is thankful to all the employees and the leadership at International Paper for their dedication to the greater Savannah community and for partnering with them to fulfil our mission to serve those most in need without discrimination. “We are pleased to be able to support The Salvation Army during these unprecedented times,” said Jay Wilson, Mill Manager for the Savannah Mill and Doug Johnson, Mill Manager for the Port Wentworth Mill in a joint statement.

“We are thrilled that International Paper responded so quickly to our request for support during the COVID-19 crisis. The Salvation Army is working very hard to alleviate the suffering of those most seriously impacted by this unprecedented historical event.” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “Funds received from International Paper will not only help us meet these immediate needs but will also help us make vital preparations for the next stage. We are anticipating additional demands for our services in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

To make a monetary donation directly or for more information about The Salvation Army Savannah, please visit salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004 and follow the organization via social media.