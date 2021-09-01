Interim City Manager Receives Prestigious Credential From ICMA

Heath Lloyd, Interim City Manager for the City of Savannah, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Lloyd is one of only 1,419 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing program.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

Regarding his designation, Interim City Manager Heath Lloyd said, “Throughout my time as a public servant I have been committed to continual personal improvement, to better serve the Savannah community. Continued learning and development is important for local government professionals to better create and sustain thriving communities. I am committed to continued professional development and obtaining this credential is an achievement I am very proud of and honored to receive.”

Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, also applauded Lloyd’s receipt of the credential, stating “Mr. Lloyd is a tremendous asset and an excellent example of the kind of talent that is grown in the City of Savannah organization. He joins an elite group of credentialed professionals and we are blessed to call him our own.”