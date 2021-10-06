Interchange Dedicated To Representative Bobby L. Hill

A dedication ceremony of the “Representative Bobby L. Hill Interchange” was held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Paul CME Church. State Representative Carl W. Gilliard served as Chairman and Chatham County Commissioner Bobby Lockett served as Co-Chair. The interchange is located where I-516 north flows into I-16 west.

During the ceremony, Patt Gunn, District 162 Legislative Council Coordinator delivered the welcome and Dr. Kenneth Jordan presented the opening prayer. Reflections of Courage were presented by Commissioner Bobby Lockett, Richard Shinhoster, Dr. Otis Johnson, Rev. Jessie Blackshear and Roy Jack- son. Delores Screen gave an account of how Representative Bobby L. Hill was a true friend. He guided her into entrepreneurship that continues to exist today. A short video depicting Rep. Bobby Hill’s life as an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, as a member of the Georgia General Assembly, as president of the Georgia Association of Black Elected Officials, as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Savannah State University

Alumni Association was presented to the audience.

An excerpt from the Resolution reads as follows:

“Whereas, Representative Bobby Lee Hill has been recognized by the citizens of this state for the vital role that he played in leadership in this state and his deep commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Georgia…”

Representative Carl Gilliard presented replicas of the Interchange sign to members of Alpha Phi Alpha, members of Chatham County Commission, and former mayors Edna Jackson and Otis Johnson. Following the ceremony attendees joined the motorcade to the site of the interchange.