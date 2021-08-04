Inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Coming To Savannah September 12-14, 2021

Morris Multimedia is proud to announce the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum is coming to Savannah on Sunday, September 12 – Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden.

The 2021 Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from passionate business leader discussions about how to best cultivate talent and leadership skills in our region. The Forum is designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking, and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of our growing Coastal Georgia Region.

Morris Multime- dia is proud to announce Georgia leader Michael Thurmond will be the opening speaker at the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum.

Since 2017, Thurmond has served as chief executive officer of Dekalb County, one of the largest and most diverse counties in the Southeast. As CEO, Thurmond’s primary mission has been in restoring trust in county government.

Michael Thurmond is widely regarded as a “turnaround expert” after fundamentally transforming the culture and enhancing operations of complex organizations such as the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, the Georgia Department of Labor and the Dekalb County School District. The threeterm past Georgia Labor Commissioner is an accomplished author with his latest book being Freedom: Georgia’s Antislavery Heritage, 1733-1865, which received the Georgia Historical Society’s Lilla Hawes Award. Thurmond plans to speak at the Forum on how unity jumpstarts a community.

Other speakers for the forum announced to date include world-class presenters Steadman Graham, Horst Schulze, and Erica Dhawan.

Stedman Graham – Chairman and CEO of S. Graham and Associates, Graham is the author of 12 books, including two New York Times bestsellers and one Wall Street Journal bestseller. As a businessman, educator and speaker, Graham lectures and conducts training programs worldwide on the topic of Identity Leadership, based on the philosophy that one cannot lead anyone else until you first lead yourself. He has delivered Identity Leadership programs in The Netherlands, Germany, China, Canada, the UK, Bermuda and South Africa. His proven Nine-Step Success Process® drives his powerful message. This success process is based on the principle that it doesn’t matter how the world defines you, it only matters how you define yourself. Graham’s clients include Gulfstream, Aerospace, Microsoft, Deloitte, Wells Fargo, Lenovo, General Dynamics, and the US Department of Labor and Education.

Horst Schulze – Horst Schulze, a legend and leader in luxury hotels, Schulze’s professional life began more than 65 years ago as a server’s assistant in a German resort town. Schulze worked for both Hilton Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corporation before becoming one of the founding members of The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company in 1983. There Mr. Schulze created the operating and service standards that have become world-famous. During his tenure at The Ritz Carlton, Mr. Schulze served as President and COO responsible for the $2 billion operations worldwide. It was under Schulze’s leadership The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company became the first service-based company to be awarded the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award — twice. Most recently, Mr. Schulze has been honored as a “Leader in Luxury” by Travel Agent magazine and its sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor.

Erica Dhawan – Erica Dhawan is the world’s leading authority on 21st-century Collaboration and Connectional Intelligence. She challenges audiences and organizations to innovate faster and further, together. Her newest book – Digital Body Language – decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace. Erica Dhawan is the Founder & CEO of Cotential Group, a global organization that helps companies, leaders, and managers leverage 21st-century collaboration skills and behaviors to improve game-changing performance.

In addition to these renowned presenters, participants can expect to learn thought-provoking content from statewide CEOs, business futurists, and regional community leaders, as well as have the opportunity to connect with the more than 400 participants expected to attend. Sponsoring this inaugural event with Morris Multimedia are Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The Forum fee is $395/person. Limited scholarships are available for community leaders who may need financial assistance to attend the Forum.

For more information about the speakers and to purchase tickets, please visit southeastgaleadershipforum.com.