Inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Announces Speakers For Day One Of Event

Morris Multi- media is proud to announce the speakers for day-one of the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum in Savannah, now scheduled for Monday, February 28 -Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden.

World-class presenters to open the two day event will include:

Michael Thurmond, CEO, Dekalb County, Georgia; Stedman Graham, CEO, Stedman Graham & Associates; Horst Schulze, Co-Founder, Former President and COO, The Ritz Carlton; Katherine and Jay Wolf, Authors, Hope Heals, Suffer Strong; Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D., President, Savannah State University; Dr. Kyle Marrero, President, Georgia Southern University; and Christopher Womack, Chairman and CEO, Georgia Power.

The 2022 Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from passionate business leader discussions about how to best cultivate talent and leadership skills in our region. The Forum is designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of our growing Coastal Georgia Region.

Participants will hear thought-provoking content from statewide CEOs, business futurists, and regional community leaders, as well as have the opportunity to connect with the nearly 400 participants expected to attend.

Sponsoring this inaugural event with Morris Multimedia are the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The Forum fee is $395/person. Limited scholarships are available for community leaders who may need financial assistance to attend the Forum. The scholarship application can be found under the Frequently Asked Questions on the forum website.

For more information and to register, please visit Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum at https:// southeastleadershipforum.com.