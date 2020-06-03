Important Information About the Absentee Ballot for June 9th

1. What’s on My Ballot?

“This election is the General Primary and the Non-Partisan General Election.” If you did not get a chance to cast a ballot in the Presidential Primary in March, the Presidential Candidates will be included on your ballot. if you did cast a ballot in March, the Presidential Candidates will not be included on your ballot

2. Who Can Return My Ballot?

You should mail or hand-deliver your ballot yourself. However Georgia law allows the following persons “… to mail or deliver your ballot for you with your authorization: Your mother, father, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, or sister-in-law. Any individual residing in the same household as the voter, or the caretaker of the voter with disabilities.”

3. What if I Decide to Vote In-Person After I Received my Absentee Ballot?

If you decide that you want to participate with In-Person Voting after you have received your Absentee Ballot, a. You must take the Blank, Unvoted Absentee Ballot with you to your Polling Precinct and turn over to the poll manager, or b. Go to your Polling Precinct and request in writing that your previously issued Absentee Ballot be cancelled. “The Poll Worker will have to call and confirm with the county election office that the absentee ballot has not been returned…. If the requested Absentee Ballot has not yet been returned to the County Elections Office, the county elections office will cancel the Absentee Ballot and you will be allowed to vote in person.”