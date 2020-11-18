Important!! Act Now! Get Your Absentee Ballots for the January 5th Runoff Election!

Absentee Ballot Applications will NOT be automatically mailed to Active Voters for the upcoming Runoff Elections on January 5, 2021. At Stake? Georgia’s two U.S. Senate Seats and a statewide Public Service Commissioner. We must elect native Savannahian, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as Georgia’s two U.S. Senators in order to give President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris the right number of members in the U.S. Senate to help pass effective laws and policies that will be beneficial to you. We must also elect Daniel Blackman as Public Service Commissioner, District 4 because Public Service Commissioners make critical decisions about your utility bills.

We, at The Savannah Tribune, strongly urge every registered voter of all ages to request your Absentee Ballot today so that you will receive your ballot before December 18th and can return your completed ballot before the Christmas holidays begin. Absentee Ballot Applications will NOT be automatically mailed to you, even if you voted by Absentee Ballot for the November 3rd Election. Apply now! Your application needs to be processed in time so you will receive your ballot and return it or deposit your completed ballot in a secure box before the Christmas holidays. Don’t take the chance waiting for a ballot you didn’t request, especially with the holidays coming soon.

Get your Absentee Ballot Application NOW from the following places:

• Download at www.voter.chathamcountyga.gov

• Download at My Voter Page website, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

• Pick up: Chatham County Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste F.,

Savannah, GA 31406

• Pick up: The Savannah Tribune, 1805 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415

• Pick up: The NAACP, 1204 MLK, Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.

Fill out and Return your Application Immediately (Before November 24th)

• Hand-deliver the Application to the Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Dr.

• Email it to voter@chathamcounty.org

• Fax it to 912-790-1519

• Please mail Before Thanksgiving to Chatham County Board of Elections,

P.O. Box 13757. Savannah, GA 31416

• Contact The NAACP (912-233-4161) or The Savannah Tribune (912-233-

6128) for assistance

Early In-Person Voting for the Runoff begins December 14th

NOTE: Active Registered Voters who did NOT vote on November 3rd, can vote in the January 5th Runoff election.

New Voters can register to vote in the Runoff Deadline: December 7th

The following persons are eligible to register by December 7th:

• You are a U.S. Citizen

• You will be 18 years of age on, or before January 5, 2021

• You are a new, legal, permanent resident in the state of Georgia

• You recently moved into a new county in Georgia

• You have been, or will be “off paper” by December 7th (completed probation

and parole; in jail but not serving a sentence for a felony conviction; under a first

offender or conditional discharge; serving sentence for a misdemeanor)

• You have a change of name or address

• You were kicked off the voting rolls because you did not vote in the last 2 elections

Get Voter Registration forms:

• The Chatham County Board of Registrars, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Ste F, Savannah, GA 31406

• Download www.voter.chathamcountyga.gov

• Register to Vote online: www.registertovote.sos.ga.gov

• The Savannah Tribune, 1805 MLK, Jr Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415

• The NAACP, 1204 MLK, Jr. Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401.