Each year in October, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. celebrates a Breast Cancer Awareness event by hosting a luncheon at Carey Hilliard’s Restaurant. The luncheon is a time to recognize survivors and remember those who lost their lives to this dreadful disease. This year Top Ladies collaborated with the Speedwell United Methodist Church Super Seniors to present a virtual breast cancer program. For the past seven months, the world has been in a pandemic (coronavirus or COVID 19), however, that did not stop us. The new normal now is to present virtually. This year our celebration went on using the theme: “Imagine a World Without Breast Cancer”. The top ten countries with the highest number of individuals per capita were selected, and Top Ladies and Top Teens (Savannah Chapter) presented information about the countries. The numbers were astounding.

During this virtual program those in attendance heard a poem “The Touch of the Master’s Hand” presented by Mrs. Retha Stevens, a Super Senior from Speedwell United Methodist Church, a selection from Top Teen Daryl Cossey and a monologue from Lady Tahashia Wright. Although the evening was presented virtually, the program was awesome.

On behalf of Lady Beverly J. Copeland (President) and Lady Jacquelyn Stephens (Organizer), a great big “air hug” goes to Ladies Annette Mitchell and Alisha Lewis for putting together the awesome program virtually. Thanks to the Chairpersons Ladies Cora Thompson and Sandra Clark. Also, thank you to all Ladies, Teens and others who either participated or attended. You All made this possible. Can you Imagine a World Without Breast Cancer?