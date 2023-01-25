ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held

International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave.

Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local 1414 Pas- tor Quentin J. Morris, Sr. delivered the prayer.

International Executive Vice President Willie Seymore delivered remarks, acknowledging this slate of officers as the youngest in ILA 1414 history.

Greetings were presented by Brother John Williams, District Representative, South Atlantic and Gulf Coast District ILA; The Honorable Edna Branch Jackson, State Representative District 165; and The Honorable Chester A. Ellis Chairman of Chatham County Board of Commissioners. Musical selections were presented by One Sound Band with Laiken Love.

The Honorable Tammy Cox Stokes, Judge Chatham County Superior Court, Eastern Judicial Circuit administered the oath of officers. They are as follows: President, Bro. Paul W. Mosley, Sr.; Vice President Bro. Jamie Muhammad; Recording Secretary Bro. Brandon Baxter; Financial Secretary Bro. Willie Robinson, Jr.; Business Agents Bro. Decy-O McDuffie and Bro. Derrick Wright, Sergeant-At- Arms, Bro. James Joohnson, Jr., Chaplain Minister Quentin J. Morris, Sr.