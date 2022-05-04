Hungry Club Presents Appreciation Award Reception-Luncheon

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will hold its virtual 16th Annual Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon Celebration, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM. This event spotlights the annual contributions, since 2006 of the HCFS’ monthly Signature Roundtable and Open Forums, providing public, community education and issues programs focusing on education, economic development, and cultural enrichment.

The annual reception luncheon celebration also allows the organization to present the HCFS’ coveted Washington-Walker Community Service Appreciation Award. The Celebration is free and open to the public. The 2022 Co-sponsors are the Hon. Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor of the City of Savannah and Hon. John T. Wilcher, Sheriff of Chatham County. Log in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

According to HCFS President Randolph L. Slay, the award recognizes an individual or organization making outstanding contributions toward strengthening the partnership between Education and Economic Development. The award is named for Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) and Madam C. J. Walker (1867-1919). Washington, founder of Tuskegee Institute and the National Business League, believed that African Americans would fare faster and better by focusing on education, hard work, thrift, improved deportment, and industry.

Madam Walker became one of the first women to become a millionaire through her own efforts. At one time, she had 2,000 trained sales technicians marketing her products across the nation. Her special straightening comb and hair softeners helped to set the foundation for African American beauty culture to this day.

The continuing theme of the open forum series is, “On Becoming the Change that We Want to See: Launching and Assessing Initiatives Locally for Our Future Prosperity.” Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, a leading civil rights attorney and the former State President of the Georgia NAACP, will be the keynote speaker. A nationally noted lawyer, pastor and educator, Johnson co-convenes a statewide public policy roundtable dedicated to developing and fostering statewide solutions. He has taught courses on Race and the Law, the Civil Rights Movement, Constitutional Law, Policing, and Criminal Law. With law offices in Savannah and Statesboro, he continues to lecture and write on the concepts of race, equity, and power in public policy. He is married to Dr. Meca Williams-Johnson, an educational psychologist, and they have three children: Thurgood Marshall Joshua, Frederick Douglass Caleb, and Langston Hughes Elijah.

For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 912-233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425 or E-mail hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.