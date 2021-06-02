Hungry Club Forum Presents 2021 Community Service Appreciation Award Luncheon

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will hold its 15th Annual Meeting and Community Service Appreciation Reception–Luncheon, on Saturday June 5, 2021, virtually via Zoom Meeting streamed to Facebook Live, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

Free and open to the public, everyone is invited to log on and participate in this celebration of the community support and collaboration that have made this homegrown, up-close, and personal contact forum the vehicle for community education and awareness that it is. Co-sponsors for the 2021 Annual Celebration are Hon. Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor of Savannah, Hon. John T. Wilcher, Sheriff of Chatham County and B and B Demolition, Inc., Bobby L. Adams, President.

The continuing theme of the series of open forums is, “On Becoming the Change that We Want to See: Launching and Assessing

Initiatives Locally for Our Future Posterity.” Special Guest, the Honorable Hank Johnson, U. S. Congressman for the Fourth District of Georgia, one of the most vocal proponents of positive change in the Racial and Social Justice arena will bring the keynote message.

The 14-year veteran of the House of Representatives is a former criminal defense lawyer, former DeKalb County Commissioner, and magistrate judge. Congressman Johnson represents parts of Dekalb, Gwinnett, and Newton counties, and all of Rockdale County. He is an outspoken advocate on the need to let the American people know the full facts of the January 6, 2021 assault on the U. S. Capitol.

Other committee assignments and areas that he works on include, but are not limited to Judiciary, Transportation and Infrastructure, Armed Services, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Courts, Commercial and Administration and Sea Power and Protection.

The Annual Celebration spotlights the annual contributions, since 2006, of the HCFS’ monthly Signature Roundtable and Open Forums, providing public, community education and issues programs focusing on education, economic development and cultural enrichment. The annual reception-luncheon also allows the organization to present the HCFS’ coveted Washington-Walker Community

Service Appreciation Award. According to Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell, the award recognizes an individual or organization making outstanding contributions toward strengthening the partnership between Education and Economic Development.

The award is named for Booker T. Washington (1856-1915) and Madam C. J. Walker (1867- 1919). Washington, founder of Tuskegee Institute and the National Business League, believed that African Americans would fare faster and better by focusing on education, hard work, thrift, improved deportment, and industry.

Madam Walker became one of the first women to become a millionaire through her own efforts. At one time, she had 2,000 trained sales technicians marketing her products across the nation. Her special straightening comb and hair softeners helped to set the foundation for African American beauty culture to this day.

For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233-0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927- 8425.