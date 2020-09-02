Hungry Club Forum Celebrates National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will continue its annual focus on Community Economic Development and Minority Business Ownership and Development at its Saturday, September 5, 2020 Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “Upward and Forward: A Celebration of National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week.”

The communities of Savannah-Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in this virtual forum hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) and co-sponsored by Diaspora Marketplace, Richard Shinhoster, President and Richard and Kertina Johnson, Owners of Johnson’s Florist and Balloon Company. The forum is designed to delve into the important framework of increasing the potential for business and economic development in the area community. The goal is to encourage, empower, inform, and inspire greater participation in the free enterprise system.

Participating on the Blue-Ribbon panel are Richard Shinhoster, President, Shinhoster International, importers and owners of the Diaspora Marketplace. Kertina Johnson, Owner, Johnson’s Florist and Balloon Company; Henry Lee Perry, former Carver State Bank banking officer and current administrator at Savannah State University; and Dr. Zelonia Williams, Founder, Future Minds Literacy & Adult Education, Inc., and Owner, Celebrations Unlimited Events. The panel will be moderated by Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation. Everyone is invited to tune in. Your questions and comments will be welcomed.

Over the last five months, due to shelter-inplace directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast and fellowship, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in at 9:30 AM to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, a consultant to the HCFS, “through technology, and the support of many in our community, the HCFS has been successful in continuing its premiere and signature format for providing quality community education and issues forums. These forums solicit consensus and solutions and provide the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. It will take the support of the entire community to advance the cause of improving the economic status of the African American community in the Savannah Area community.”

The HCFS provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community, as well as in making input into these discussions.” The HCFS’ Board of Directors is pleased to again welcome the public to participate in the HCFS’ community education and issues forum. For more information, please call 912- 927- 8425 or E-mail: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net.