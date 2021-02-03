Hungry Club Forum Celebrates Black History Month Focusing On The Black Agenda

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will present its monthly Signature Roundtable and Open Forum on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. Celebrating, Preserving and Making Black History, the discussion will mark Savannah’s premiere community issues forum’s annual celebration of Black History Month. “Although we should celebrate Black History every day”, according to Diana Harvey Johnson, a consultant to the HCFS, “this annual forum highlights the many contributions made by persons of African descent, to America and the world.”

The HCFS will take this opportunity to celebrate history, but also to explore new ideas and innovations being developed to take our community on to the next level. “We want to continue to collaborate and exchange ideas and information with a broad cross-section of the community to help establish a consensus on the directions needed for increased participation and upward mobility for all,” says Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, and former Georgia state senator.

Too, we want to hear what young leaders and professionals view as opportunities to realize the dreams and aspirations of those who have already made outstanding contributions to our culture and community.

Leading off, percussionists Abu Majeid and his son Yusef Major, native Savannahians have been invited to call up the forces of the African Diaspora with their unique brand of drums and percussions. As they busily move around Savannah and the Low Country this season, the HCFS is proud to again welcome them to its platform to demonstrate our ancestors’ unique brand of communications.

The keynote presenters for the discussion of the Black Agenda for a new day include Benjamin “Pro- 2kall” Adams, businessman and serial entrepreneur, active in community affairs and policy issues; Ashley “Elbi” Elm, founder of The Culturist Union, an entrepreneur, marketing advisor and board member for several nonprofits including Buy Local; Gwendolyn Glover Starks, a graduate of SSU’s Urban Studies Masters’ Program with a concentration in Economic Development and IT Training; Charles W. E. Shaw, Co-owner of Legacy Branding, a design and branding company, recently transitioned into entrepreneurship while staying engaged in local politics and policy; and Attorney Joseph J. Steffen, Jr., who continues to be active in politics, community and governmental relations.

He has served on the Boards of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation, Historic Review Board, and the Chatham County Board of Elections.

Bishop Willie Ferrell and the HCFS is grateful to our February Co-sponsors, The Polote Corporation, Benjamin R. Polote, Jr., President, and the Law Firm of Attorney Joseph J. Steffen, Jr., and cordially invite you, your family and associates to join us for this important exchange. For more information, please call Julia Wright at 233- 0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425.