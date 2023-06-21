Hungry Club Forum Celebrates 17th Annual Community Service Appreciation Luncheon and Award Presentation

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, following its Annual Meeting, the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) held its 17th Annual Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon and Washington-Walker Award Presentation, in the 3rd flr. Banquet Room of the Con-Ed Bldg, at 11:30 AM. HCFS President Bobby L. Adams, Owner, B and B Demolition, Inc., welcomed the diverse audience of Savannah Area citizens to the first post-pandemic, in-person celebration since 2019.

Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell steered the stellar production consisting of introductions made by State Rep. Edna Branch Jackson, Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes and Judge LeRoy Burke. State Rep. Al Williams of Midway, keynote speaker, Lakesha Oliver Robinson, Owner, Lady Dragon Realty and Dragon Professionals & Insurance, and Pastor Andre J. Osborne of First Tabernacle Baptist Church as featured speakers informed and inspired the reunion and fellowship to new heights. Longtime member Rev. Thurmond N. Tillman, Pastor, First African Baptist Church, brought the Invocation and Grace. Hon. Sheriff John T. Wilcher brought Greetings as a member and co-sponsor and Hon. Bernetta Lanier, member and former Board Member gave an inspirational interpretation of the themes for the Celebration: “It’s Time to Be Together Again” and “On Becoming the Change that We Want to See: Launching and Assessing Initiatives Locally for Ourselves and Our Posterity.” Judge Douglas Andrews swore in Board Members Bobby L. Adams, Judge LeRoy Burke, III and Michael A. Gilliard. Local poet Gloria J. Mathis shared her original Writing “Guided By A Song.” Entertainer Percival Williams, Hon. Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall and Rev. Clarence “Teddy” Williams, Jr. provided entertainment galore. HCFS Founder and Lead Consultant Diana Harvey Johnson made acknowledgements and announced the recipient of the coveted (Booker T.) Washington Walker (Madam C. J.) Community Service Award for 2023: Honorable Van R. Johnson II for his support of the partnership between education and economic development, and for his outstanding leadership during the pandemic.

For more information, call 912-667-5525.