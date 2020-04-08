Housing Authority Of Savannah Offices Closed Temporarily

All offices of the Housing Authority of Savannah are temporarily closed. In accordance with state and local shelter in place guidelines, offices will be closed indefinitely. Despite office closures, HAS staff is still working, available, and committed to meeting the needs of our residents, program participants, and partners. Business is being conducted by telephone, email, fax, and appointments (on an-as needed basis). HAS will continue to provide updates to the public as the situation progresses. Residents, Please Mail Your

Rent Payments To:

HOUSING AUTHORITY

OF SAVANNAH

P.O. BOX 2966

SAVANNAH, GA 31402 During the closure, HAS will only be responding to emergency work orders for residents. If you are a resident, with an emergency work order, please call: (912) 235-5810. Residents, clients and partners may still call our offices below and will expect to receive a return call within 48 hours. Neighborhood Resource Center – Building A Administrative Office Office: (912) 235-5800 / Fax: (912) 233-2553; Neighborhood Resource Center – Building B Assisted Housing Programs (Section 8) Office Office: (912) 235-5844 / Fax: (912) 231-1580 Pickens Patterson Terrace, Single Family Homes & Horace Stillwell Towers Office: (912) 235-5835 / Fax: (912) 235-5858 Simon Frazier Homes & SCB Kayton, LLC Office: (912) 235-5820 / Fax: (912) 235-5077 Yamacraw Village Office: (912) 235-5825 / (912) 232- 31