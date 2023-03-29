Hospice Savannah Welcomes New Board Members

Hospice Savannah, the area’s oldest and largest non-profit hospice, provides the most comprehensive array of services and programs in the four-county area that we serve in Southeast Georgia. From high-quality end-of-life hospice and palliative care, caregiver training and support, to bereavement counseling for adults and children, and the healing arts, Hospice Savannah is proud to announce eight new business and civic leaders joining our three boards for the

2023-2024 term:

Hospice Savannah Operations Board

• Amy Minus – Owner of Low

Country Counseling

• Kimberly Pannell – Owner of

KWP Consulting, LLC

• Don Steinberg – Healthcare

Marketing Consultant

Hospice Savannah Foundation

Board

• Jon Peters – Designer and

Realtor at Bay Street Realty

Group

• Lynn Wedell – Retired Corporate Trainer for McDonald’s

Corporation

Steward Center for Palliative

Care Board

• Maura Sovchen – Retired

Wendy’s Executive

• Mindy McStott – SJC Director of System Quality Performance • Erin Edwards – Co-Owner/

CEO The Company Company

“The world of healthcare and hospice care is constantly evolving, so we are excited to have so many dynamic and community-minded leaders joining our boards,” says Dr. Kathleen Benton, President, and CEO of Hospice Savannah. “I am confident that their active involvement will have a tremendously positive impact on our four-county area.”