Hospice Savannah Celebrates 29th Annual Tree of Light

Hospice Savannah recognizes there has been no global, national, or local collective grief response to the loss we have all experienced this year. Because of the coronavirus, many have been denied attending traditional funerals, family and memorial gatherings.

From the safety of home, community members are invited to virtually join Hospice Savannah’s grief counselors on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. for the 29th Annual Tree of Light. Rituals, music, and healing tools will be offered to provide comfort and hope.

Mayor Van Johnson will speak at the virtual gathering, inspirational music will be performed by professional singers from across the globe in partnership with the Savannah VOICE Festival, and a moment of prayer will be provided by leaders from various faith groups. A special tribute will honor the lives of Arnold and Lorlee Tenenbaum, in gratitude for their commitment to our community.

Names of those recognized with a donation in their honor or memory will scroll throughout the gathering and, if received by Thanksgiving, images of loved ones will also be shown (email pictures to events@HospiceSavannah.org ).

Sponsorships and donations allow Hospice Savannah’s Full Circle bereavement counselors to offer year-long grief support to any child, teen or adult in our community at no cost. Please visit www.Hospice- Savannah.org/TreeofLight to watch the virtual gathering on December 6th at 5:00pm, or to make a donation now.

An additional collaboration between the Savannah VOICE Festival and Hospice Savannah will be offered on Tuesday, December 15. An hour-long listening lab entitled “Voices that Heal: Music in a Time of Change” will offer music as a source of comfort and healing, and will stream at 11 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at HospiceSavannah.org/VoicesThatHeal.