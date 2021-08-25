Thomas & Hutton proudly presents “Hops for Habitat,” a fun-filled event that will benefit The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. In its fourth year, Hops for Habitat will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Service Brewing Company, 574 Indian Street, Savannah, GA 31401. A $35.00 ticket includes two craft beers from Service Brewing Company, tasty “bar food’ from The Dive Savanah, live music from Leir Bryant, and network opportunities with friends!

Additional sponsors of Hops for Habitat include Terracon and Matthew Allan Real Estate.

Together with our sponsors and supporters, Habitat is building strength, stability, self-reliance, and shelter.

Party with a purpose at this promising event to promote Habitat’s mission,” says Sam McCachern, CEO, Purchase your ticket today!” www.donorrise.com/habitatsavannah/ hopsforhabitat