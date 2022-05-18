Honorable Dee Dawkins-Haigler Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination For Her Global Leadership

Reverend Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, President and Founder of Organization of World Leaders and candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She dedicates her life to fighting for social justice and human rights issues that promote peace and economic stability. She is hailed as a champion and catalyst for systemic change by working with various world leaders and political regimes throughout Africa and the Caribbean, assisting them with tangible ways of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined and approved by the United Nations. Her work has focused on the eradication of poverty, gender equality, affordable and clean energy and quality education just to name a few.

The Honorable Roysdale A. Ford, Member of Parliament in Guyana and one of her nominators for the Peace Prize, states “Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler has been instrumental in the fight for Afro Guyanese gaining full access to government and global resources. She has been an ally in trying to ensure that equitable sustainable economic development is achieved for all Guyanese, which would level the playing field and get many Afro Guyanese people back to work and out of poverty.”

“The Honorable Dee Dawkins-Haigler is a champion for women and girl’s empowerment and continuously works on behalf of assisting vulnerable populations throughout the global village” states Representative Laura Hall, (AL) President-Elect of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), who recently presented a resolution to Dawkins-Haigler in the Alabama House of Representatives. Representative Hall has accompanied her to countries such as Nigeria, Guyana and United Arab Emirates and knows firsthand the work she does to provide sustainable solutions for eradicating poverty by providing for orphans and empowering widows with micro-grants to help them start small businesses with proceeds from two of her literary works – A Message to Our Daughters: Turning Trials in Triumphs and Empower Her: Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Development.

Dawkins-Haigler, a Goodwill Ambassador and Global Connector, not only travels extensively throughout Africa and the Caribbean, but she also facilitates visits from world leaders to visit Georgia, New York and Washington DC to further build diplomacy and trade. Dr. Ken Giami, publisher of African Leadership Magazine, the largest and most respected publication centered around global leadership in the world, states it best “the Honorable Dee Dawkins-Haigler has a unique way of making everyone feel that we are truly a global village by bridging the gap between those on the continent of Africa with those living in the Diaspora. She has been an ally as it relates to diplomacy and creating strategic economic partnerships to help close wealth gaps for people of African descent.