Homeless for the Holidays

Union Mission estimates that on any given night there are between 750 and 1,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. In order to bring much needed awareness to this issue, Union Mission invites you to influence change by participating in any or all of the following December activities:

• Give Comfort – Volunteer at Union Mission for a Holiday Meal on Wednesday, December 23 at Grace House (120 Fahm Street) from 9:30am to 11:30am or 11:00am to 2:00pm. In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 free holiday dinners, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and individuals in need from 11:00am – 1:30pm. Volunteers will have the opportunity to help pass out to-go boxed meals or assist with the free donations through the clothing closet. Registration available at https:// unionmission.volunteerhub.com/.

• Give Support – Donate to Giving Tuesday and help Union Mission remodel the Grace House kitchen and dining room that provides over 88,000 meals to men, women and children that reside at Grace House, Beyond Grace, Phoenix, and Magdalene House. This kitchen also provides all Starfish Catering orders. Renovations include new floors, ceiling and painting throughout. Union Mission is at 86% of their $10,000 Giving Tuesday goal. No donation is too small to help! Donate at www.unionmission.org. If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring, please contact Suzanne Willis at (912) 238-2777 or swillis@unionmission.org.