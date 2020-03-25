Homeless Authority Sets Up Hand Washing, Donation Collection and Homeless Information Stations

By Savannah Tribune | on March 25, 2020

Public hand-washing stations are being set up in various areas of the city to help protect homeless people and the public at large from transmission of the COVID-19 virus. But Homeless Authority Director

Cindy Murphy Kelley seeks the community’s help in providing additional supplies, especially paper towels, which are in short supply.

“We have worked with the city, the Tourism Leadership Council, and hotels to provide soap and water in strategic locations to facilitate hand washing – ” Kelley said. on site. The telephone hotline to help is (912) 790-3400.

