Homecoming Patrons Must Buy Game Ticket To Access Tailgating Area

Any patrons who wish to tailgate at the Savannah State University Homecoming football game must purchase a game ticket, the Athletics Department announced as part of its new guidelines and protocols.

The Tigers host Clark Atlanta for the 2021 Homecoming football game on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in Theodore A. Wright Stadium.

Ticket sales have been capped at 3,000. No wristbands will be sold for access.

COVID-19 protocols will also be in place. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering and continue to maintain social distance.

Fans, media, and students may not have any physical contact with student athletes or staff at any time during, before or after the contest. The clear bag procedure will also be in effect for access to the stadium.

Fans who purchase a tailgating and/or an RV spot will receive two (2) complimentary football game tickets (Tiger Pit Section). Additional tickets for tailgaters can be purchased online. Once 3,000 game tickets are purchased, there will be no further access to the game or tailgating area.

A special setup for RV’s and vendors in the tailgating area will begin on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The general setup for individuals who purchase tailgating, RV, and vendor spots will be Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tailgating, RV or vendor spots will not be sold on game day.

There will be reduced capacity in the tailgating area. A total of 17 RV spots, 99 tailgating spots, and 12 vending spots will be available for purchase. A maximum of two tailgating spots can be purchased per person and one RV spot per person.

For reentry between the game and tailgating, patrons will be provided a wristband game ticket or credential. Wristbands will only allow reentry access to the tailgating areas. Patrons cannot access the game entrances with a wristband alone. Parking for credentialed individuals will be in the West Lot of Tiger Arena.

The LaRoche gate will be closed at 7 a.m. on Oct. 16. Entry and exit to the campus will be allowed through the Whatley and Falligant gates all day. The Jasmine gate will be a one-way, entrance-only, gate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All game tickets, tailgating, RV, vendor spots, and season tickets can be purchased at ssuathletics.com/tickets beginning on Sept. 29.