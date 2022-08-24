Hollywood Producer Nichelle Protho Presents Little Known Story Of Immaculate Conception Academy’s Lost Class Of 1968

Augusta, Georgia’s historic Imperial Theater will premiere a new and socially impactful documentary called Two Classes of 1968 at a private screening on Saturday Oct. 2nd. The special screening will be held for cast & crew, as well as a small group of local leaders, historians, class alumni, and other special guests.

The film is about a group of idyllic African American Catholic School students shocked by the abrupt closure of their beloved Immaculate Conception Academy High School, which was nestled inside a Black working class & professional neighborhood, called The Golden Blocks, in the Savannah River port of Augusta, Georgia.

Feeling abandoned by the school & separated from the nuns that had taught & nurtured them, this senior class became agents of social change when they accepted a history-making opportunity to integrate the esteemed Aquinas High on the hill. Two Classes of 1968 is a coming-of-age story set under the bright lights of the Civil Rights Movement.

The film is narrated by Hill Harper (The Good Doctor, Get On The Bus) and has brief appearances by former Ambassador to the United Nations and mayor of Atlanta The Honorable Andrew Young, former principal ballerina with the Dance Theatre of Harlem Karen Brown, as well as Broadway and Lion King star Russell Joel Brown (both Augusta natives). Main Title art is by Augusta native Salonika Rhyne (www.srdgallery.com/).

After the film’s premiere in Augusta, it will be submitted to select film festivals. For more information and to follow the film’s journey, visit www.facebook.com/TwoClassesof1968.