Holidays To Impact CAT Services

The following schedules for Chatham Area Transit will be in effect during the holiday season:

Christmas Eve – Thursday, Dec. 24 – CAT’s holiday bus schedule for fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services will be in effect. The customer service office and phones will be staffed, but other administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed. Savannah Belles Ferry service will also stop at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day – Friday, Dec. 25– Fixed-route bus, paratransit and Savannah Belles Ferry service will not be available. CAT offices, customer service and the ticket sales window will also be closed. New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31 – CAT’s holiday bus schedule for fixed-route buses and paratransit services will be in effect. The customer service office and phones will be staffed. Other administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed. New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1 – Fixed-route bus, paratransit and ferry services will not be available. CAT offices, customer service and the ticket sales window also will be closed.

Customers are encouraged to check the individual route schedules at www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/current schedule-reduced-evening hours/. Customer service can also be reached at (912) 233-5767.