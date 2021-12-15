Holiday Tours At First Bryan Baptist Church

Historical Tours

December 18th *12-2pm Tour Guide: Georgia Benton * National Trust for Historic Preservation Leadership Forum Group Head representing Historic First Bryan Baptist Church

Christmas in Yamacraw Just 12 years after the Declaration of Independence, First Bryan Baptist Church was organized in 1788 and now resides on the oldest continuous parcel of real estate owned by African Americans in the United States.

*The Splendor of it all* The Knauff Pipe Organ at First Bryan is one of 9 in the world and the largest of its kind in the South. See our beautiful Christmas tree forest surrounding the Knauff! See over 600 plus yards of garland, lights and Holiday bows at First Bryan Baptist Church.

*See the church in all its Holiday splendor*