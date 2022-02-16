Hodge Memorial Daycare Center Parent Room Named After Mrs. Wilhelmenia Atkinson-Dean

Mrs. Wilhelmenia Atkinson-Dean spent most of her career as a Savannah educator and a strong community advocate. But one of many contributions is standing out today: She is being recognized for serv- ing 50 years as a volunteer and a leader of leaders at the Hodge Memorial Daycare Center.

Her extensive involvement in civic activities includes serving as a member of the Board of Managers of Hodge Memorial Daycare Center, where she has been a favorite fundraiser. For decades, she has carried rolls of raffle tickets to raise funds for the center. She recruits professionals to serve on the board of managers, many of whom were her students during her 34 enjoyable years as a teacher and counselor from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. She retired in the 1980s.

Board of Managers Chair Ethel S. Bowles says that Mrs. Dean is a “motivating force. She is knowledgeable about youth and the factors that impact youth. She is always prepared. She has a very direct way though she is a team player. When it all boils down, everything falls in line with her suggestions.” Mrs. Dean was instrumental in organizing an alumni group of Hodge graduates who represent a multiplicity of professions. This group was a tribute to the phenomenal learning experiences they had at Hodge.

Mrs. Dean continues to be a notable educator and leader who crossed the color lines as a teacher and counselor at Savannah Senior High School when the city needed a professional with stellar credentials to integrate her community. She left Beach Senior High School and some of her students followed her.

Students like Bowles, now the chair of the Board of Managers of the daycare, transferred to Savannah Senior High from A.E. Beach Senior High schools in the 1970s with Mrs. Dean and other teachers and counselors. Bowles says Mrs. Dean taught students how to navigate through mass integration at the schools and encouraged them to take on leadership roles within that environment. “Mrs. Dean provided a support system for students and encouraged us to focus on our educational goals.”

Mrs. Dean tapped Bowles eight years ago to join the board of the daycare, which serves 25 families. She found that most of the board members honed their leadership skills by learning from Mrs. Dean’s way. Mrs. Dean sees her primary achievement during her many years on the Board as having been responsible for recruiting strong supportive, dedicated, and talented Board members. Many of these persons maintained long tenures on the Board.

For example, Patrece B. Grant, a long-term board member said, “I think she’s coached all of us. There is a little bit of Miss Dean in us. We must know those bylaws and operate by the bylaws. That was one of her things we knew. We must recruit for the board. We know that we must raise money and come up with different fundraisers. Those are all areas that she’s worked very hard.” Finally, Grant said, “we want to see the school continue for another 90 years.”

Mrs. Dean’s tenure on the Board of Managers saw many changes in administrators of the Center, and trends in early learning processes with increased involvement of regulatory guidelines and restrictions. None of these changes slowed down her dedication.

On February 8, 2022, as a tribute to this extraordinary educator, counselor, community activist, board member, the Board of Managers named the recently developed Parent Center at Hodge, The Wilhelmenia A. Dean Parent Center. It was funded by a grant from the International Paper Foundation (IP). The Parent Center will be devoted to encouraging more parental involvement in the early learning process of Hodge students which will reinforce the mission of the Center and reinforce Mrs. Dean’s 50 years of commitment to the Hodge Memorial Daycare Center.

“This Parent Room is a great step in that direction,’’ said Karen Bogans, Mill Communications Manager, International Paper’s

Savannah, Ga Containerboard Mill.

“This project has a special place in my heart. …I was a Hodge alumna, having attended the daycare program many years ago. I am glad to see (the daycare) continues to serve the Savannah community.”

Tina A. Brown, M.F.A., narrative nonfiction journalist, educator, and author based in Savannah.