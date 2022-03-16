History Theatre Raises Over $10,000 For Its Susie King Taylor Production

History Theatre announced this week that the nonprofit community theatre has so far raised over $10,000 in support of its production of Susie King Taylor: “What a Wonderful Revolution!” The play will have its premier performances on May 20-22 at the Ben Tucker Theater in the Cultural Arts Center.

Contributions for the production have come from many sectors of the local community. Recently, the play has received sponsorships from the law firm of Hafemann, Magee & Thomas and from Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

“We’re honored that so many businesses, organizations and individuals are stepping forward to help this dream project become a reality,” said History Theatre’s Fritz Rumpel.

The play, based on Susie King Taylor’s Civil War memoir, spans her life from ages 7 to 39 and features a cast of 24 playing over 50 roles, including 4 actors portraying Taylor.

History Theatre is continuing to fundraise for the production and tax-deductible contributions are accepted at www.historytheatre.org. For further information about Susie King Taylor: “What a Wonderful Revolution!”, please write info@historytheatre.org or call (912) 659-4383.