History Is Made At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

This year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023 and hosted by Trevor Noah, returning for his third year at the gig. Notable moments throughout the program included the celebration of 2023 as the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Beyoncé reaching the record of holding the most Grammys in the history of the award, and Viola Davis receiving EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status.

A three-part performance honoring hip-hop’s 50th anniversary curated by Questlove (The Roots) gave viewers a quick trip through rap history courtesy of a few dozen stars. There were appearances from legendary artists including Grandmaster Flash, Run-DMC, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa, Flava Flav (Public Enemy), Ice T, Queen Latifa, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi, Nelly, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Glorilla and many more.

Beyoncé, who arrived late to the ceremony due to traffic, became the most decorated artist in Grammy history at this year’s Grammys. Beyoncé, who already held the title of the most decorated female artist in Grammy history, surpassed the late conductor Georg Solti for the title after winning her 32nd Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with RENAISSANCE. She also tied with her husband, Jay-Z, in the record for most nominations ever at 79 with her nine nominations for the night. She took the stage for an emotional acceptance speech in which she thanked her late uncle, the queer community, her husband Jay-Z, her parents, and her children. Beyoncé gathered three other awards earlier that evening, for a total of four Grammys, including Best R&B Song (CUFF IT), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Plastic Off The Sofa), and Best Dance/ Electronic Recording (Break My Soul). In her career, she has still yet to win Album of the Year (Harry Styles – Harry’s House) after being overlooked in the category four times. Lizzo (Record of the Year – About Damn Time) recognized Bey during her acceptance speech saying she skipped school in the 5th grade to see Beyoncé perform a gospel medley that changed her life and made her “want to make people feel this way with my music”, calling her “the artist of our lives.”

Viola Davis became the 18th person in history to emerge as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar) winner after collecting all four major entertainment awards. She picked up a win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me. She collected her award and mentioned in her impassioned speech that she “wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” honoring her.

There were many more memorable moments from the 2023 Grammy ceremony. One came during the In Memoriam segment with a heart-wrenching tribute from Quavo to his late nephew and collaborator, Takeoff (Migos, Unc & Phew), Kacey Musgraves’ tribute to Loretta Lynn, and Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood’s tribute to Christine McVie. Kendrick Lamar took home two Grammys, totaling 16 overall, for Best Rap Performance (The Heart Part 5) and Best Rap Album (Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers). Young artists Samara Joy (Best Jazz Album – Linger Awhile) and Muni Long (Best R&B Performance – Hrs & Hrs) nabbed awards and Kim Petras became the first transgender winner of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with collaborator Sam Smith for Unholy.