Historic St. Philip AME Church Celebrates 157th Anniversary

By Savannah Tribune | on June 22, 2022

 
 

Historic St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard” will celebrate 157 years of service to the Savannah community on Sunday, June 26, 2022. This special worship service will be held in the church sanctuary at 10:00 A.M. The church is located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The guest preacher for this occasion is our recently appointed Presiding Elder, Rev. Billy McFadden. Our theme for this celebration is “Honor Our Past By Embracing The Vision”

The public is invited to share in this celebration. It will also be broadcast on the church Facebook page.

If there are any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the church office or send us an email at Office@stphilipame.com

