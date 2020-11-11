Historic Savannah Foundation Welcomes New Controller

Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) has announced the hiring of Melanie Jordan as its new controller. Jordan will be responsible for the oversight of all accounting and financial reporting for the nonprofit organization.

Melanie Jordan graduated Summa Cum Laude from Savannah State in 1997 with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and brings a vast array of business experience to Historic Savannah Foundation. After college, Jordan worked as an accountant for several organizatins including Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon, LLP Jordan was subsequently hired as the controller at Ocean Plaza Beach Resort, where she was responsible for all financial reporting, budget preparation, accounts payable and payroll.

Before coming to HSF, she was the vice president of finance and administration at the United Way of the Coastal Empire, responsible for all financial reporting, budget preparation, oversight of building maintenance and rental, new hire onboarding and a staff of three, and also optimized the use of technology to automate many manual processes.

Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 370 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts.

For more information about HSF, please visit www.myHSF.org.