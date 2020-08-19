Historic Savannah Foundation Announces 2020 Summer Photo Contest Winners

Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) has announced the winners of their Third Annual Summer Photo contest, which ran during the entire month of July, and asked both locals and visitors: What is your favorite historic building or place in Savannah?

All entries had to depict a historic building or place in Savannah or Chatham County, with each photo being judged on its artistic merit and based upon composition, use of color (or black and white), use of light and camera angle. Featured places and subjects were required to be unique or, if traditional, depicted in a new or unique way using interesting vantage points and perspectives. All contest entrants submitted their photos through Instagram, using the hashtag #SavFave.

First place went to Cecilia Morris, with Brooks Construction Group placing second, followed by Frank Logue in third. Johnathan Stalcup’s photo was awarded the fan favorite designation, having received the most photo “likes.”

The winner will receive a comprehensive catalog of HSF books, including a copy of the extremely popular, Savannah, Square by Square. All winners will receive the honor of having their winning photos displayed in a public venue that is to be determined, in addition to being featured in HSF’s 2020 Annual Report. For the last two years, the winning photos have been featured in the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

“This contest is a way for locals and visitors alike to share with HSF the buildings and places that are important to them. We all have a shared love of Savannah, but it is very enlightening and enjoyable to see it from others point of view. This contest at its essence is a celebration of this unique and marvelous city,” says Ryan Arvay, HSF Director of Preservation and Historic Properties.

